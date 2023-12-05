Paragon Wealth Strategies has been acquired by Mercer Global Advisors, a nationwide Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firm.

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Paragon is a full-service wealth management company. In 2008, Jonathan Castle, MSFS, CFP, and Michelle Ash, MSFS, CFP, managing partners, started the company.

After joining Paragon as shareholders, Scott Snider, CFP, RICP, and Ian Aquilar, MBA, CFP, completed the team of highly qualified professionals who served over 400 clients with $495m in assets under management (AuM).

Paragon serves clients as a team rather than as lone advisers in order to deliver the best possible advice and service. They are better able to comprehend, remain impartial, and interact with their clients as a result.

In addition, being the top retirement planners in the North Florida region is something they are committed to providing their clients with through honesty, knowledge, diligence, and service.

Castle stated: “Paragon strives to flawlessly serve our clients in our steadfast endeavour to help them achieve Economic Freedom by making their job “optional.” As we sought the ideal partner, a cultural alignment of commitment to clients as deep as ours was an absolute must. After meeting David Barton, vice chairman who heads up mergers and acquisitions for Mercer Advisors, and Dave Welling Mercer Advisors’ CEO, as well as other members of the Mercer Advisors’ team, we knew we had found the right partners.”

“We were looking to join a national firm that added not only scale and additional support for our team, but also added new services that we could share with our clients. In this regard, Mercer Advisors was a perfect fit for us,” added Ash.

Vice chairman David Barton, who oversaw Mercer Advisors‘ acquisition of Paragon, said: “Jon, Michelle, Scott, and Ian have built a high-quality comprehensive wealth management firm standing out as market leaders in North Florida. Their significant footprint and prestige bolster our already strong Florida presence. We are thrilled to be partnering with them.”

Furthermore, Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors, commented: “Paragon is an excellent fit for our culture and growth plans for Florida. Jon, Michelle, Scott, and Ian are high-integrity professionals with a fantastic team supporting them. We are thrilled they are joining Mercer Advisors and look forward to working together to deliver meaningful results for our shared clients.”

Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms company, provided financial advice and investment banking services to Paragon. In this transaction, Paragon’s legal counsel was Riezman Berger, P.C.