Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Kingfisher Capital is a full-service wealth management organisation.

With around 210 clients and $630m in assets under management, Kingfisher Capital has created a unique family office approach to servicing its clients.

This strategy is bolstered by a strong team of highly experienced employees.

Alexander B. Miles, co-founder, stated: “Kingfisher is dedicated to preserving and growing our clients’ hard-earned assets, while serving as their trusted advisor and confidante.”

H.K. Hallett, co-founder, commented: “As part of taking care of our clients over multiple generations, Alex and I understood we needed to be there for our clients not just over the next decade or two, but forever – our fiduciary duty to them is a forever commitment, which meant we needed to join a national, fully institutionalised organisation that shared our mission, vision, and values.

“After a comprehensive search, we were introduced to David Barton, vice chairman at Mercer Advisors who leads mergers and acquisitions for Mercer Advisors. After meeting with Dave, we knew we had found the right partner that was not only a national family office RIA with institutional investment capabilities, but also a firm with dozens of estate planning lawyers, a dedicated team of CPAs and other tax professionals, and corporate trustee and other services in-house, and all under one roof.”

David Barton, vice chairman, added: “Alex and H.K. have built a high-quality family office business staffed by an exceptional team of professionals. In our industry, you are only as good as your people, and we believe their people, like our people, are top notch. The winners of course, are the clients. KC is a respected and fast-growing firm in North Carolina and beyond, and they significantly bolster our Southern presence.”

InCap Group served as financial advisor and investment banker for Kingfisher Capital, and Robinson Bradshaw served as transaction counsel.