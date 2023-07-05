Day & Ennis is a full-service wealth management firm based in Macon, Georgia.

John R. Day, CPA, PFS, established the firm in 1998, and was later joined by Partners William W. Ennis, CPA, PFS, and Matthew E. Heller, CFP, MBA.

With over 250 clients and $400m in assets under management, Day & Ennis has a solid team of specialists working for them.

Day & Ennis offers its clients complete wealth management services built around financial planning.

John Day, founder, and co-partner said: “At Day & Ennis, our goal is to provide clarity, insight, and partnership with and for our clients helping them achieve their unique financial goals. My partners, Bill Ennis, and Matt Heller, along with our terrific team, work together to provide our clients a high-quality customer experience delivering personalized financial advice through our talented team of highly credentialed professionals.

“Our investment banker John D. Eubanks, CFP, managing director at Park Sutton Advisors, introduced us to David Barton, vice chairman, who heads up M&A for Mercer Advisors. After meeting with David Barton, we found a wonderful cultural fit between our two organizations and loved the fact they offer in-house services such as trustee services that we do not currently provide. Like us, Mercer Advisors is dedicated to helping their clients achieve economic freedom. We are extremely excited to be joining the Mercer Advisors’ Team.”

Dave Welling, chief executive officer of Mercer Advisors, added: “Day & Ennis has built their firm the right way by putting their clients’ interests first. We are excited to have them join our team and expand our significant presence in Georgia. We look forward to working together to help deliver meaningful results for our shared clients.”

Day & Ennis, LLC was solely assisted by Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company, a top investment banking business in the registered investment adviser sector.