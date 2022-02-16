MEED (Middle East Economic Digest) has partnered with leading financial services publications Retail Banker International and Private Banker International to introduce the first-edition MENA Banking Excellence Awards.

MEED is a remarkable senior management media brand that encompasses a subscription website and magazine, regular C-level executive conferences and summits hosted by MEED Events, awards programmes, and two high-value content businesses: MEED Projects and MEED Insight.

MEED is the world’s leading source of Middle East business intelligence. Established in 1957, MEED has been integral to delivering business information and news, intelligence and analysis on the Middle East economies and activities ever since.

Attracting a key senior management audience through its content and activities, MEED is a media brand and publication that unlocks business opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing business regions.

MEED Projects is the Middle East’s premium project tracking database, while MEED Insight offers in-depth analysis in the form of Premium Intelligence Reports on the Middle East and North Africa region’s high-value markets and sectors.

Retailbankerinternational.com is one of a network of 30+ proprietary B2B websites, with an unrivalled global audience of active decision makers, influencers, and opinion leaders across the world with a combined readership of 55 million industry professionals each year.

As part of GlobalData, we have access to over 1bn data points including companies, deals, projects and forecasts and trends. Leading data informs and support our industry leading content. With expertise spanning more than 80 markets globally and driven by 800+ award-winning journalists, researchers, and analysts, we connect you with the information that makes and breaks businesses every day.

Combined with our award-winning targeting technology built into our network of websites, we offer a unique end-to-end marketing solution combining insight, creativity, and cutting-edge AI-technology. Our marketing solution allows clients to identify, target and engage with prospects using access and ownership of our 30+ B2B media websites and their large sector specific audiences. With more reach, data targeting and first-party data than any other partner, we produce world-class campaigns for our clients.

