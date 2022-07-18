Mediobanca hires ex-Credit Suisse chairman as senior adviser

Mediobanca Headquarters in Milan, Italy. Credit: G.dallorto/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Italian investment bank Mediobanca has named former Credit Suisse chairman António Horta-Osório as its new senior adviser.

Horta-Osório, who is set to join Mediobanca next month, will focus on executing the Italian bank’s strategy.

To do so, he will work alongside the bank’s co-heads of corporate and investment banking, Francisco Bachiller and Giuseppe Baldelli, to strengthen client affairs and deal activities across Europe.

Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel said: “I have known António for many years, and I have always been impressed by his unique experience and distinguished track record in senior executive roles, with an outstanding ability to lead companies through strategic rethinking and gear changes.

“After the recent appointment of Giuseppe Baldelli, the arrival of António Horta-Osório will benefit our business, as well as our clients while the Bank continues rolling out our 2019-23 Strategic Plan for Corporate & Investment Banking.”

Horta-Osório, who has over 30 years of experience in the European financial services industry, began his banking career in 1987 with Citigroup in Portugal.

He also had stints at Goldman Sachs, Grupo Santander, Banco Santander Brazil, Lloyds Banking Group and others in different roles and positions.

Horta-Osório became the chairman of Credit Suisse Group’s board of directors in April last year and remained in this role until this January.

In May this year, Mediobanca hired Giuseppe Baldelli to co-head its global corporate & investment banking (CIB) division.

Baldelli was also named as the country head for Italy and chairman of Global Coverage.