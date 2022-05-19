Mariner Wealth expands US footprint with Emerson Wealth deal

The deal would enable CVC to expand into secondary buyouts. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, a wealth advisory firm based in Kansas, has acquired Michigan-based Emerson Wealth for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is expected to close on 31 May 2022.

The acquisition expands Mariner’s Midwest footprint and adds its second office in the greater Detroit area and third in Michigan.

Mariner will now have a total of 71 offices across 32 states.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mariner Wealth Advisors CEO and president Marty Bicknell said: “Emerson Wealth takes our credo of being a people-first organisation one step further in their policy of guiding with heart and strength. These values, combined with their proven track record of success, leave me confident that this acquisition will be a mutually beneficial one, and I look forward to welcoming the Emerson Wealth team to the Mariner family.”

Founded over three decades ago by Michael Emerson, Emerson Wealth specialises in life-focused services, such as career transitions, retirement readiness, and multigenerational wealth strategies.

It also provides business services such as planning, development, succession, sale and exit consultation.

As part of the deal, Emerson Wealth’s 159 clients will gain access to new growth channels and benefit further from Mariner’s services and business capabilities.

Emerson said: “As we continue to enhance our growth strategies, joining one of the nation’s top wealth advisory firms will allow us to better serve our clients for years to come.

“Like us, Mariner Wealth Advisors is focused on providing a superior client experience, and we’re completely aligned with their guiding principles of client first, associate second, shareholder last.”

Following the close of the deal, Emerson Wealth will operate under Mariner Wealth Advisors name with its current team of seven associates.