In addition, Marathon Capital revealed that it has hired its first two senior equity research specialists who will work in the field of clean energy.
As lead analyst, Alex Kania joins Marathon. Kania comes from Wolfe Research, where he worked on distinguished stories about the utilities, sustainable energy, and midstream energy sectors.
Marathon Capital also welcomes Chandi Chellapella as vice president. Chellapella comes from the clean and sustainable energy industries teams at Credit Suisse.
Apart from spearheading Marathon Capital’s efforts in this domain, Kania and Chellappa will be in charge of generating research.
The research output will be centred on the clean economy and the ongoing global energy shift.
Ted Brandt, chief executive officer of Marathon Capital, stated: “We continue to thoughtfully grow Marathon Capital to better serve clients and offer expanded services, as we have for almost 25 years. We’re excited to launch our equity research product over the coming months, and we are pleased to welcome Alex and Chandni to the team. They each have extensive backgrounds covering the traditional utilities as well as the emerging clean energy sectors. We look forward to tapping into their expertise as we continue to grow our corporate and institutional investor relationships to enhance our global presence as a premier investment bank supporting the clean economy.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“Marathon Capital has established itself as a leading independent investment bank with an international clientele on the forefront of the global clean energy transition,” added Kania. “My team looks forward to initiating coverage and providing thought leadership on a range of sustainable and clean energy companies in the coming months. Through our sales group and equity research product, we will service a wide range of institutional investors.”
Furthermore, Jason Demark was appointed managing director by Marathon Capital in August 2022 with the goal of developing the company’s public ECM department.
Demark previously held the position of director, equity capital markets at MUFG Securities, where he oversaw the creation and implementation of follow-ons, at-the-market offerings, forward sales, equity-linked issues, and initial public offerings (IPOs).
Peter Munsill, managing director and head of equity Sales, who joined from Jefferies, along with Suzy Trdoslavic, director, and Charlotte Gacek, associate, who joined from MUFG, are the team’s notable members.
With broad exposure and competencies in mergers and acquisitions, private capital raising, structured finance, tax equity, offtake advisory, energy transition, and cleantech, Marathon Capital has over 20 years of experience in renewable power and energy evolution.
The inclusion of a public ECM capability and equity research further builds on this foundation.