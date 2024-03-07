Private bank Maerki Baumann has launched its brand for crypto services, ARCHIP by Maerki Baumann.
Over the previous five years, Maerki Baumann has consistently increased the scope of its knowledge in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. The private bank has been effective in establishing a profitable market niche for itself, offering new services, and reaching out to new customer categories.
The family-run business will combine its crypto offerings under the new brand “ARCHIP by Maerki Baumann” and target corporations, institutions, and private clients.
Maerki Baumann has consistently established new ground during its more than nine-decade history. The private bank launched its cryptocurrency strategy five years ago. Since then, the family business has played an important role in the Swiss financial hub, particularly in a lucrative market segment.
The private bank’s original product consisted of account relationships for businesses who wanted to leverage blockchain technology or cryptocurrency applications.
This was followed by trading, custody, investment consulting, and asset management services for private banking customers.
Moreover, Maerki Baumann has chosen this path because digital assets offer an intriguing opportunity to boost the return and diversification potential of a traditional portfolio.
It intends to enhance its function as an intermediary between the digital realm and conventional systems.
Both the bank’s conventional client base and newly tapped client segments can benefit from the institute’s increased technical expertise.
Maerki Baumann & Co. CEO Stephan A. Zwahlen stated: “Digital assets should be an integral part of any professional investment activities. While the topic is attractive, it is also complex and fraught with risk, meaning that it is advisable to work together with a reliable partner. As a private bank with five years of experience in the blockchain and crypto business, we are happy to assist our clients.”