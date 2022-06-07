Macquarie Asset Management names new sustainability officer

Macquarie Asset Management has named Kristina Kloberdanz as its chief sustainability officer to accelerate its strategy to grow into a sustainable asset management leader.

Kloberdanz will oversee the delivery of the firm’s sustainability and ESG commitments.

These include a plan to invest and manage its $579bn global portfolios in line with net-zero emissions by 2040 and a programme to operationalise sustainability and ESG across its investment and asset management processes.

Macquarie said that it is focusing on enhancing sustainability across all asset classes in which it invests.

Its initiatives go beyond climate change mitigation and resilience into wider environmental and social topics such as green energy transition, biodiversity, community impact, health and safety, diversity equity and inclusion, and modern slavery among others.

Macquarie Asset Management Group head Ben Way said: “We want to become a global leader in sustainable asset management – not just because it’s the right thing to do for our communities and the environment, but because we firmly believe that integrating sustainability and ESG drives better investment performance for our clients. To achieve our ambition, we need the very best people in our business who are experts and strong leaders in this space.”

Commenting on the new appointment, Way said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kristina to Macquarie and know she will play an important role in driving progress across our sustainability priorities and commitments – ensuring every investment we make is aligned with our vision to deliver positive impact for everyone.”

Kloberdanz joins Macquarie from Mastercard where she was chief sustainability officer and responsible for establishing and developing its sustainable strategy.

Over a period of five years, she led Mastercard’s sustainability strategy which included financial inclusion efforts and the Mastercard Impact Fund.

She also headed the company’s net-zero emissions by 2040 commitment, environmental products and solutions, and its first sustainability bond.

She also chaired the World Economic Forum’s Trillion Trees US Stakeholder Council, mobilising the private sector to accelerate nature-based solutions.

Before joining Mastercard, Kloberdanz worked with IBM, where she was responsible for leading its global corporate responsibility strategy.

Kloberdanz said: “I am joining a highly talented and committed team, that is passionate about its sustainability journey and energised by the opportunity to make a difference.

“While we have a significant task ahead, particularly as we seek to decarbonise our global portfolio, I’m excited and optimistic about the progress and commitments Macquarie has made to its communities, clients, employees and stakeholders.”