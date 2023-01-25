DMW Strategic Consulting will help companies with ways to integrate Lumiant’s solutions. Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.

Advice and client engagement platform Lumiant has forged an alliance with DMW Strategic Consulting to enable advisors offer enhanced services to their clients.

DMW Strategic Consulting provides specialised practice management and other solutions for the financial services sector. The firm also helps advisory outfits to improve their services.

Through the latest tie-up, DMW Strategic Consulting will help companies with ways to integrate Lumiant’s solutions and boost client experience.

DMW Strategic Consulting will also offer Lumiant’s members education in practice management as well as client experience design and execution.

Both the firms aim to offer a comprehensive solution that helps advisors to provide improved client experience, as part of the partnership.

This will eventually help in growing referrals, retention and revenue of their clients.

DMW Strategic Consulting principal Dennis Moseley-Williams said: “Our longstanding commitment to client-centric financial planning has helped numerous advice firms to escape the sea of sameness and effects of commoditisation.

“Although our work to date has largely centered on strategy, coaching and process improvements, we had yet to encounter a technology platform that really embraced our approach to the advice experience.

“When we came across Lumiant’s unique digital experience, which prioritises life outcomes and client needs over financial returns, we were excited to team up.”

Currently, over 60 advisory firms are said to use Lumiant to improve their client experience.

Lumiant US CEO Blake Wood said: “Our industry is in a significant transition period, characterized by intensified competition and product commoditisation.

“DMW Strategic Consulting understands the need for forward-thinking advisory firms to augment their value proposition, looking beyond financial outcomes to help clients lead better lives.”