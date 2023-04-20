Kristin Schaefer has been named head of relationship management for the US family office by London & Capital, a firm that specialises in dealing with clients having a US link. Her primary focus is on the cross-border American clientele.

Schaefer, who previously oversaw JP Morgan’s private bank in Utah and Idaho, has spent the last 24 years in international banking and wealth management.

Clients will benefit from her experience assisting US expats as they navigate the complexities of cross-border financial management. Schaefer will use her experience as a US expat to help this client group overcome obstacles.

Commenting on her appointment, Kristin said: “I am ecstatic to join London & Capital. As I was making the move over from the States and speaking with companies I may want to work for, I was also personally experiencing the pain US persons face with personal planning, structuring assets, and US tax reporting. I kept hearing one name from my personal advisors and that was, “London & Capital”. I felt a connection with the team early on, not only culturally, but also through the US expat challenges I was facing, I knew I had to be a part of this – it was a no-brainer.”

Robert Paul, Partner, and head of the US family office said: “We are absolutely delighted that Kristin has joined the US Family Office. Kristin brings fantastic energy and experience to the team having led a Private Bank office in the US and leading an international strategy for US companies expanding into the UK. The ability to attract individuals of Kristin’s calibre is a terrific reflection of what the team has managed to build and will continue to ensure we advance our proposition for the families we look after”.

Schaefer will be headquartered in London and will report to Robert Paul, the head of the US family office.