Alexandre Meyer

Annika Falkengren has decided to step down as Lombard Odier managing partner at the end of December 2023. She joined the bank in 2017.

Meyer joined Lombard Odier 25 years ago and has a crucial part of the asset management division, Lombard Odier Investment Managers. His appointment to managing partner shows the importance of continuity in the bank’s independent partnership governance model.

Falkengen has decided to step down at the end of 2023. She brought experience across the core firm and led the 1Roof project, which will bring together close to 2,000 Geneva-based staff in a single landmark building.

Annika Falkengren

Hubert Keller, senior managing partner, stated: “On behalf of the Partners, I would like to express our gratitude to Annika Falkengren for her commitment and contribution to our Group. We look forward to maintaining close links with her in the future.

“We are delighted to welcome Alexandre Meyer into our partnership. His achievements over the last 25 years within our Firm, and his embodiment of our core values, make him ideally suited to join the leadership of our Group.”

AS of January 1 2024, pending regulatory approval, the managing partners of Lombard Odier will be Hubert Keller, Frédéric Rochat, Denis Pittet, Alexandre Zeller, Jean-Pascal Porcherot and Alexandre Meyer.

Throughout its Private Client and Asset Management divisions, Lombard Odier drew significant net new capital in the first half of 2023 while continuing to make tactical investments in the company.

Assets under management at Lombard Odier were CHF198bn ($225bn) in H1 2023, an increase of 4% from the end of December 2022.

Lombard Odier total customer assets at the end of June 2023 were CHF308bn.