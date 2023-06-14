Geneva-based wealth and asset manager Lombard Odier has had its B Corp status reaffirmed by B Lab.

Furthermore, the recertification process saw the bank’s score improve from 98 to 111.

Lombard Odier was the first global wealth and asset manager to gain B Corp Certification. Since then, the firm has integrated its results into its sustainability strategy and taken measures to achieve tangible results across the five B Corp impact areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers.

Ebba Lepage, group head of corporate sustainability at Lombard Odier, commented: “Becoming a B Corp is testament to the strong emphasis Lombard Odier places on sustainability, which has been at the heart of our investment approach and corporate strategy for over 220 years. We are delighted to have been recertified, evidencing our continued commitment to meeting high standards of social and environmental impact, as well as ensuring that we continue to evolve and improve for the benefit of our company, clients and future generations.”

B Lab is the non-profit organisation responsible for certifying B Corp companies. The certification shows that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency.

This news comes at a good time for Lombard Odier as Swiss HNWIs consider climate change to be one of the most important aspects of the Swiss economy, ahead of recession fears, mass redundancies and market volatility.

In addition, more than seven in ten Swiss HNWIs stated that sustainable investments were important to them and, even in times of crisis, their interest would persist or increase.