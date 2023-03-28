Lombard Odier is enhancing its value package for its entrepreneur clients by launching Lombard Odier Corporate Advice.

Over the next five years, almost 2,000 SMEs in French-speaking Switzerland and 35,000 firms in Switzerland overall will change hands owing to a sale outside the family circle.

To respond to this market dynamic and give comprehensive support to its clients, Bank Lombard Odier & Cie SA established a Corporate Consulting centre of competence with the goal of providing high-quality services in the areas of company acquisition, sale, and governance.

The service will help customers make all strategic decisions about the sale, transfer, and governance of their businesses.

Frédéric Rochat, Managing Partner at Lombard Odier, comments, “We have always sought to set the standard in private banking for entrepreneurs and their families over the long term. At a time when many business owners are preparing to hand over the reins of their companies and sometimes to restructure their wealth, we see the provision of this new expertise as a natural extension of our service offering.”

The Bank has appointed Maxime Dubouloz and Jules Boudrand to lead Lombard Odier Corporate Advice in building this new value proposition.

They will enhance the Bank’s ecosystem of services and advice for the benefit of its business-owning clientele by using their recognised skills, extensive experience in the domain of Corporate Advisory, and capacity to establish a dedicated team.

Maxime and Jules will report to Gérard Felley, Limited Partner and Head of Swiss and Francophone Private Client Markets, after joining the bank in November 2022.

Maxime Dubouloz has managed initiatives involving the sale, purchase, and appraisal of SMEs connected to families in Switzerland and Europe for more than 16 years.

Dubouloz oversaw the group in charge of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures while serving as Head of Transactions Western Switzerland at PwC.

He also assisted clients with their succession plans.

Jules Boudrand has over 17 years of experience working with SMEs and entrepreneurs in Switzerland and the US on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and valuations.

Boudrand worked for Deloitte for nearly 15 years, most recently as leader of the Corporate Financial Advice unit for French-speaking Switzerland.

“Through our Lombard Odier Corporate Advisory centre of expertise, we aim to offer our entrepreneur clients differentiated and quality skills that match our in-house values,’’ says Gérard Felley, Limited Partner and Head of Swiss and Francophone Private Client Markets.

‘’We are therefore very pleased to be able to count on the great experience that Maxime and Jules embody,’’