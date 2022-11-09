Lombard Odier hires new managing director for Belgium business

Geoffroy Vermeire’s appointment is intended to further bolster the group’s foothold and improve private banking activities in Belgian market. Credit: Lombard Odier.

Swiss wealth and asset manager Lombard Odier has named Geoffroy Vermeire as the new managing director of its private client office in Belgium, effective 2 January 2023.

Vermeire, who will work form Brussels, will report directly to Lombard Odier (Europe) chief executive Stephane Herrmann and Private Clients (France, Belgium and Luxembourg) region head and limited partner Gérard Felley.

The new appointment is intended to further bolster the group’s foothold and improve private banking activities in the Belgian market.

Prior to joining the Geneva-based group, Vermeire served Van Lanschot Kempen Belgium as chief commercial officer and member of its management committee since 2014.

Vermeire, with nearly 35 years of industry experience, worked as executive director for Petercam Group, where he was responsible for private banking activities.

He also held the position of non-executive director at Petercam Netherlands office.

Additionally, Vermeire held several positions in Delta Lloyd Group’s asset management, brokerage and private banking units in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Lombard Odier (Europe) CEO Herrmann said: “We are thrilled to welcome Geoffroy as our local managing director in Belgium and benefit from his proven leadership, industry tenure and intimate knowledge of the local market.

“Working with our Belgian market chairman, Patrick Dequae, we are convinced that Geoffroy will continue to drive growth, positively develop our activities and bring outstanding value to our Belgian clients and teams alike.”

Vermeire said: “I am delighted to join Lombard Odier in Belgium, which is highly recognised for its tailored wealth planning solutions, its innovative investment offering and the strong commitment of its teams.

“I am really looking forward to taking on this new role within an independent group with strong values and a focus on sustainability and technology, and to working with dedicated teams to meet the demands of our clients in Belgium.”