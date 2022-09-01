Lombard Odier partners with Impax to provide US large cap fund

Geneva-based Lombard Odier has collaborated with Impax Asset Management to launch a new US large cap fund. It will be located on Lombard Odier’s PrivilEdge open architecture platform.

PrivilEdge – Impax US Large Cap will be co-managed by Andrew Braun and Barbara Browning. It will invest in a portfolio of listed US large cap companies that the managers consider to be attractively valued and well positioned to benefit from a transition to a more sustainable economy.

In addition, the fund is based on the Impax US Large Cap strategy, which aims for long-term growth of capital.

Furthermore, PrivilEdge – Impax US Large Cap will be available to clients in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

Stéphane Monier, chief investment officer at Lombard Odier, commented: “We continue to expand our open architecture platform to provide investors with access to the best strategies to meet their evolving needs. Sustainability remains a core investment conviction at Lombard Odier, as major system changes profoundly alter risk-return profiles across the investment landscape. We are delighted to partner with Impax, who are focused on identifying the winners and losers in the economic revolution ahead. We firmly believe that sustainability is the greatest investment opportunity of our generation. PrivilEdge – Impax US Large Cap provides additional opportunities for our clients to invest in the transition.”

Andy Braun, senior portfolio manager at Impax Asset Management, added: “We are pleased to be collaborating with Lombard Odier to support their focus on sustainable investing for this sub-advisory mandate. The fund, which is designed to take into consideration a range of market environments, aims to identify well-managed companies that we believe should benefit from positive trends associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. PrivilEdge is a powerful UCITS fund platform, which will provide a broad range of European investors with access to our US Large Cap Strategy for the first time.”