Swiss private banking group Lombard Odier has added Rogerio Zanin and Julian Lage to its São Paulo office in Brazil.

The firm hopes their combined experience will allow it to further develop its presence in Brazil, a core market for Lombard Odier.

From January 2023, Zanin will become the head of local operation in São Paulo as Lage coordinates operational initiatives as chief operating officer for Brazil.

Rogerio Zanin holds almost 30 years of experience in the Brazilian market. In addition, he joins from Julius Baer Family Office where he headed the commercial area and was part of the executive committee. Previously, he was a partner at GPS Investimentos, and also held roles at JPMorgan and Unibanco.

Lage also joins from Julius Baer Family Office where she was senior relationship manager. Prior, she also worked at GPS, but was responsible for defining and implementing a middle office department dedicated to onboarding and settlements for UHNWIs.

Marc Braendlin, head of Latin American markets at Lombard Odier, commented: “The addition of Rogerio and Juliana to our team underlines our commitment to the Brazilian market. It also reinforces the relevance of our value proposition in providing clients with a unique combination of Swiss Private Banking heritage and the services of an independent boutique private bank. We look forward to welcoming two outstanding professionals to serve our Brazilian clients.”

Stephen Kamp, head of Southern Europe & Latin America for private clients stated: “We are pleased to welcome Rogerio and Juliana to Lombard Odier. We are confident that their extensive experience in business development and key client relationship expertise will build on Lombard Odier’s solid presence in Brazil, ensuring our continued growth in this important market.”

