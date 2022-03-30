Lloyd’s partners Schroders on new market investment platform

Specialist insurance and reinsurance marketplace Lloyd’s of London has named Schroders Solutions as the investment partner for its new investment platform.

The platform is expected to further enhance the competitiveness of the Lloyd’s market by delivering attractive risk-adjusted investment returns on capital held at Lloyd’s.

Furthermore, it will provide Lloyd’s investors with access to a wider range of investment opportunities, including private assets.

Lloyd’s COO and CFO Burkhard Keese said: “We’re focusing on profitable and sustainable growth at Lloyd’s – which is why we’ve created this new platform to make it easier for investors to access and co-invest in the Lloyd’s market.

“Those joining the platform will benefit from greater scale and investment expertise, as well as being able to prioritise green and socially responsible investments in our market. So, it’s really been designed with the future, and profitable growth, in mind.”

Lloyd’s platform will comprise a range of funds across different asset classes. The investors on the Lloyd’s market will be able to invest in and allocate between these funds.

Lloyd’s plans to appoint third-party managers for these funds, which will be advised by Schroders Solutions.

Schroders will also launch a range of offerings for the new platform to cater to the requirements of investors.

Schroders Solutions executive chairman James Barham said: “The platform provides access to Schroders Solutions open architecture and our rapidly growing capabilities in assess classes such as real estate, infrastructure debt, private equity and private debt.”

Barham added: “Investors will also benefit from our data led approach to sustainability and ESG, which is highly focused on helping clients’ path to net zero.”