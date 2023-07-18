Ozlem Gunduz Robinson, head of International Private Banking, Lloyds Bank International.

Until the arrival of Adele Bohlen in October, Robinson will report to Islands director Alasdair Gardner.

Robinson has more than 25 years of expertise in international banking, working in a variety of corporate, private, and retail banking capacities at several top international financial institutions.

Prior to working at Lloyds Bank, Robinson spent nine years at HSBC where she most recently served as global head of wealth capital markets, credit, and advisory.

Before beginning her employment with HSBC in 2013, Robinson developed her career at UBS and Citigroup in a variety of wealth management-related capacities.

Alasdair Gardner, Islands director, Lloyds Bank International, said: “Ozlem is a fantastic appointment for Lloyds Bank International, bringing deep banking experience gained across a number of leading financial institutions and adding to the strong leadership bench strength we have in the Islands. Her knowledge of the wealth customer segment will be invaluable as we look to fulfil our growth strategy in this area and support more of our private, wealth and expatriate banking customers”.

Robinson added: “This is an exciting time to be joining Lloyds Bank International, particularly with the role’s focus on a private, wealth and expatriate banking customer base, which the broader Lloyds Banking Group is committed to growing across the UK and the Islands. I am looking forward to leading the team as we support our private, wealth and expatriate banking customers based in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and globally”.

In Alderney, Guernsey, Isle of Man, and Jersey, Lloyds Bank International provides banking services to its clients.

Through its locations on the Islands, it offers retail consumers goods and services like commercial and motor financing, as well as some wealth and private banking services.