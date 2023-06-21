Chirag Doshi

LGT Wealth India, a private wealth management firm that is part of the LGT Group, is continuing to assemble an experienced team of wealth management experts.

The organisation welcomes Abhishek Modi, who joins as director for portfolio management, and Chirag Doshi, who is appointed chief investment officer for fixed income.

Doshi and Modi both join LGT from India’s Credit Suisse.

Firstly, Doshi brings with him a wealth of experience spanning over two decades in the fixed-income markets, with a focus on bonds, government securities, high-yield credits, and structured products.

At LGT Wealth India, he will be primarily responsible for managing all fixed income investments and developing debt PMS strategies.

Rajesh Cheruvu, managing director and chief investment officer at LGT Wealth India, will receive reports from Doshi.

The duty of strengthening and strategically managing investment portfolios has been assigned to Modi, who will inform to Doshi.

Abhishek Modi

Modi has 15 years of experience in the Indian equity and debt markets, and his area of expertise is creating and putting into practise investment plans that consider macroeconomic trends.

“We are delighted by these appointments, as they exemplify our commitment to expanding and further strengthening our existing wealth management portfolio for HNI Indian families,’’ commented Atul Singh, managing director and chief executive officer of LGT Wealth India, in response to the appointments.

‘’These inclusions to our already tenured product & research team will significantly bolster our asset management capabilities and initiatives, further solidifying our commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of financial solutions and exceptional value to our clients.’’

Rajesh Cheruvu, managing director, and chief investment officer at LGT Wealth India, further stated: “Chirag and Abhishek both possess extensive knowledge and expertise in fixed-income markets, including investment strategy formulation, bond ideation, active portfolio management, and corporate treasury management. Their profound understanding and experience will greatly contribute to our firm’s capabilities in these areas.”

LGT Wealth India has more than 200 employees, with a presence in 14 Indian locations.

With an ability to draw in the right staff, LGT Wealth India has established a foothold in the Indian wealth management market and is positioned to grow into a significant participant in the industry over the coming few years.