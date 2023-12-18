LGT Wealth India has appointed a team of seasoned professionals to show its commitment to delivering top financial solutions to key markets across India.
A total of five executives with have joined LGT Wealth India from Centrum Wealth Management.
Rajat Nijhawan joins as executive director – private clients in Delhi. Nijhawan has two decades of experience in private banking and wealth management, across firms such as ICICI Bank and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
Also joining the Delhi team alongside Nijhawan is Arjun Grover, taking on the role of director – private Clients. He will support Nijhawan in further building a strong client base in Delhi & NCR region.
Furthermore,
Arpit Mehrotra joins as executive director – private clients in Lucknow, also brings nearly two decades of valuable experience built across firms like ICICI Bank, Citibank and UTI AMC.
Concurrently, Anubhav Shukla, appointed director – private clients in Kanpur, brings deep expertise in wealth management as well. Karan Khanna also joins Mehrotra in Lucknow, assuming the role of associate director – private clients.
The appointments of these three highlight India’s new wealth centres outside of metros & mini-metros.
Atul Singh, LGT Wealth India’s MD and chief executive officer, said: “We are thrilled to welcome this accomplished team to LGT Wealth India. We believe that the UHNI landscape is expanding rapidly, not just in Metros but also in tier 2 & 3 cities, and it is imperative to build an experienced, local coverage to service them effectively. This team of experienced professionals will further our presence in key but underpenetrated growth markets.”
LGT Wealth India employs more than 200 staff and has a presence in 14 cities across India.
In September 2023, at a cost of £140m (approximate CHF158m), LGT successfully acquired Abrdn‘s discretionary fund management operations in the UK and Jersey.
LGT Wealth Management, a wealth manager with offices in the UK and a division of LGT, will be managing the acquired company’s client relations and about 140 employees.
With the completion of this agreement, the assets under control of LGT Wealth Management rose from £22bn at the end of June 2023 to more than £28bn, an increase of over £6bn.
By acquiring offices in Leeds and Birmingham, the purchase further increased LGT Wealth Management’s presence in the UK.
This will be supported by future expansion at current facilities in London, Edinburgh, Bristol, and Jersey.