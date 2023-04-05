LGT Wealth India, a private wealth management firm that is part of the LGT Group, has teamed with Asset Vantage (AV) to create its one Full Stack Digital Family Office and Portfolio Analytics Solution that leverages best-in-class technology.

These organisations have teamed together to provide a superior technological solution that effortlessly consolidates portfolios across different accounts and assets for family offices.

The platform collects wealth and accounting data for family investment entities such as individuals, limited liability partnership firms, public limited corporations, and trusts across countries.

They provide variety of management features (MIS), provides highly integrated views of a family’s net worth.

Data extraction on the platform enables the provision of appropriate knowledge and analytics on financial performance and investments.

This centralised view of the entire investment portfolio is meant to provide investors with a position at the portfolio level rather than just the security level.

HNIs and UHNIs have investments with a variety of distributors, consultants, brokers, and bank accounts, and directly with AMCS, which can all be handled separately.

The solution aids in comparing performance and determining risk limits for the portfolio.

Using a fully integrated accounting ledger system, it provides data reconciliation, investment analytics, performance matrices, and investment tax details.

This wealth-tech solution can provide dynamic reports for family offices based on family members, family entities, asset classes, currencies, and advisers, all with adjustable timelines.

On the launch of the Digital Family Office, Atul Singh, managing director, and CEO of LGT Wealth India, said: “We are excited about this collaboration and the launch of the LGT Wealth India Digital Family Office, which is a milestone for our organization. This reinforces our endeavour to provide best-in-class solutions for our clientele. In our constant effort to deliver client-centric solutions, we realized a need to develop one that is easily accessible, offers a holistic view of investments and accounting for identifying risks and provides in-depth portfolio analytics.”

Nimish Shah, managing director – family office & portfolio analytics at LGT Wealth India added: “Effective asset allocation, performance, and risk analytics are possible only on the back of accounting-based data of accurate and reconciled financial information across family members, entities, asset classes, geographies, currencies, advisors, AMCs, banks, and multiple other sources. It is almost magical how clean and concise aggregated data can help families focus on knowing where the investments are, their performance, and their risk.”

Chirag Nanavati, managing director, Asset Vantage, India continued: “We are delighted to partner with LGT Wealth India, to help bring global best practices in integrated investment reporting and accounting technology to help them create a Digital Family Office product for their high-net-worth customers.”

The same technology that is employed globally by hundreds of family offices is brought to LGT and its Indian UHNW and family office clients by AV.

Due to the increasing richness and complexity of its Indian clientele, LGT may benefit from AV’s experience with international technology.

The combination of AV’s technological platform with LGT’s global wealth advisory services provides an advantage for managing generational wealth for LGT clients.