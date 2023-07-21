The news emphasises LGT and its initiatives to increase its regional expertise in APAC.

Kastenholz started in his new position as head of products and services and head of investments, APAC, on June 22, according to the HKMA licence registration.

His recruitment has been formally verified by LGT Private Bank, indicating a significant growth of their staff.

Kastenholz joins LGT Private Bank with a strong financial background and an array of knowledge.

He spent more than three years in Credit Suisse’s investment banking division, where he oversaw a group of international traders with expertise in structuring investment products and trading derivatives.

Before joining Credit Suisse, Kastenholz co-founded Move, a fintech business that catered to high- and ultra-high-net-worth clientele by offering private banking and wealth technology services.

His diversified skill set and understanding of how the market for wealth management services is changing are further enhanced by his expertise in the fintech sector.

Furthermore, he is anticipated to play a vital role in advancing LGT Private Bank’s expansion and performance in the area due to his track record of success and knowledge in the financial and fintech sectors.

After Tony Stanton, the bank’s former Asia head of investment services, left earlier this year, Kastenholz’s hiring comes at a crucial time for LGT Private Bank.

The appointment of Kastenholz shows the dedication from LGT to extending its product offerings to meet the unique demands of customers in the area and fortifying its position in the APAC market.

The decision is a reflection of their continued attempts to entice people and improve their service capabilities in the challenging Asia Pacific financial market.

Customers may anticipate an enhanced selection of investment products and specialised services to fulfil their financial needs as the bank strengthens its presence in Asia Pacific.