Through co-investments, secondaries, and funds, the Crown Growth Opportunities Fund IV collaborates with venture capital firms.

CGR IV exceeded its initial goal size of $750m with more than $930m in subscriptions.

Pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance firms, and family offices are among its global investment bases.

Through seasoned and up-and-coming managers, CGR IV offers investors access to the global venture and growth stage.

The fund will leverage secondary and co-investments in addition to primary funds to increase its exposure to competitive core companies across the US, Europe, and Asia.

Thomas Kristensen, a partner at LGT CP, said: “Leveraging LGT CP’s existing relationships, deep network and 25-year experience, we are thrilled about CGR IV’s successful final close. Thanks to our global platform, we can draw on our expertise across all private market disciplines and geographies. The significant surpassing of the fund’s original target size reflects the confidence and trust our valued investors place in us.’’

Olivier Meline, a partner at LGT CP, added: “Despite the more challenging exit environment, we have continued to experience attractive realizations and distributions in our portfolio. We also have more than 85% dry powder available to invest in 2023 and future vintages, providing us with a competitive advantage in capturing new and exciting growth opportunities as they arise.”

With over $10bn invested since its founding and connections to more than 400 venture capital firms worldwide, LGT CP is a global source of avenues for high quality venture capital opportunities.

The company gains from having a focused venture capital team that is supported by a bigger private equity platform that includes more than 300 seasoned individuals.