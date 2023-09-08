As LGIM continues to develop its presence globally, its growth strategy for the region is highlighted by the company’s expansion across Asia.

With offices established in Hong Kong in 2012 and Tokyo in 2017, LGIM has been operating throughout Asia for over a decade.

By opening an office in Singapore, LGIM will be able to better service its regional clients, both current and potential.

The business is managed by Natasha Mora, managing director, Asia ex Japan, who has held significant responsibilities across L&G Group and LGIM since joining the firm in 2006.

In accordance with the rising need for the company’s investment solutions, LGIM has bolstered the size of its distribution team.

Gerald Koh has been appointed head of wholesale Asia (ex-Japan) and started on 1 August.

He is in charge of client acquisition and assistance across private banks, wealth managers, and other intermediaries and reports to Mora.

Furthermore, Heston Goh joined the company as sales director for South East Asia Institutions on 1 September, increasing the firm’s coverage of institutional asset owners in the area.

He reports to Jackson Loi, head of institutional sales for Asia ex Japan.

Trista Chen is the team leader of LGIM’s newly created Asia ex-Japan investment stewardship team, which is based in Singapore.

He will oversee the company’s investment engagement operations and ESG goals throughout the region and reports to Michael Marks, head of responsible investment integration.

Chen formerly worked for the international sustainability consultancy firm ERM before joining LGIM.

Michelle Scrimgeour, chief executive officer, LGIM stated: “While we have been servicing institutional clients in the Asia Pacific region for over a decade, our new office in Singapore will add depth, business capability, investment expertise and brand profile in Asia, complementing our existing presence in Hong Kong and Tokyo. Due to the city-state’s regional influence and connectivity worldwide, opening an office in Singapore is an important milestone in our international growth strategy. This new local office affirms our commitment to the region, allows us to pursue new business opportunities and will elevate our ESG advocacy across Asia.”