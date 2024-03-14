Three innovative ETPs+ are being introduced by Leonteq and Alquant, a quantitative asset management based in Switzerland.
These products combine Leonteq’s product and investible index structuring expertise with Alquant’s modern quantitative risk signals.
With the introduction of the new ETPs+, Alquant and Leonteq hope to expand the pool of available financial products in the market and provide a wider range of investors with innovative investment methods and technology.
Moreover, the Leonteq Alquant products are designed to take benefit from the expansion of the equity market while shielding investments from market volatility.
By employing Alquant’s risk indicators, these products dynamically manage equity exposure in a risk-aware manner without depending on market expectations.
The following ETPs+ have been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange AG and BX Swiss AG, making them available to institutional and individual investors in Switzerland:
- The ETP+ on the Leonteq Alquant Dynamic US Equity Index (AQUS): manages equity exposure based on Alquant’s risk management engine, adjusting from 0% in high-risk periods to potentially 140% in stable conditions.
- The Leonteq Alquant Dynamic Tech Equity Index (AQUST): strategy aimed at the growth of the US tech equity market, employing similar risk mitigation methods.
- The ETP+ on the Leonteq Alquant Long-Short US Index (AQLS): aims for capital appreciation by alternating between long and short positions in the US stock market.
Alessandro Ricci, head investment solutions of Leonteq, commented: “With the launch of the Leonteq Alquant ETPs+ on our proprietary indices, we are delivering enhanced investor safety through the ETP+ wrapper as well as further expanding our offering of Quantitative Investment Strategies to our clients, which aim to bridge the gap between passive and active exposure.”
Erich Walter Farkas, programme director of the Master of Science UZH ETH in Quantitative Finance, and member of Alquant’s expert group, added: “I am thrilled with the launch of the innovative ETPs+ from Alquant and Leonteq. This is a significant step forward in the application of modern quantitative finance and risk management methods to investment products.”
Alquant is a boutique quantitative asset management company that was founded in 2018 and is recognised for its creative risk-controlled investment solutions.
Acknowledged as an asset manager for collective assets in 2022 and holding a FINMA license, the company focuses in providing a range of quantitative investment products and advisory services.