Three innovative ETPs+ are being introduced by Leonteq and Alquant, a quantitative asset management based in Switzerland.

These products combine Leonteq’s product and investible index structuring expertise with Alquant’s modern quantitative risk signals.

With the introduction of the new ETPs+, Alquant and Leonteq hope to expand the pool of available financial products in the market and provide a wider range of investors with innovative investment methods and technology.

Moreover, the Leonteq Alquant products are designed to take benefit from the expansion of the equity market while shielding investments from market volatility.

By employing Alquant’s risk indicators, these products dynamically manage equity exposure in a risk-aware manner without depending on market expectations.

The following ETPs+ have been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange AG and BX Swiss AG, making them available to institutional and individual investors in Switzerland:

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Private Banker International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The ETP+ on the Leonteq Alquant Dynamic US Equity Index (AQUS): manages equity exposure based on Alquant’s risk management engine, adjusting from 0% in high-risk periods to potentially 140% in stable conditions.

The Leonteq Alquant Dynamic Tech Equity Index (AQUST): strategy aimed at the growth of the US tech equity market, employing similar risk mitigation methods.

The ETP+ on the Leonteq Alquant Long-Short US Index (AQLS): aims for capital appreciation by alternating between long and short positions in the US stock market.

Alessandro Ricci, head investment solutions of Leonteq, commented: “With the launch of the Leonteq Alquant ETPs+ on our proprietary indices, we are delivering enhanced investor safety through the ETP+ wrapper as well as further expanding our offering of Quantitative Investment Strategies to our clients, which aim to bridge the gap between passive and active exposure.”

Erich Walter Farkas, programme director of the Master of Science UZH ETH in Quantitative Finance, and member of Alquant’s expert group, added: “I am thrilled with the launch of the innovative ETPs+ from Alquant and Leonteq. This is a significant step forward in the application of modern quantitative finance and risk management methods to investment products.”

Alquant is a boutique quantitative asset management company that was founded in 2018 and is recognised for its creative risk-controlled investment solutions.

Acknowledged as an asset manager for collective assets in 2022 and holding a FINMA license, the company focuses in providing a range of quantitative investment products and advisory services.