Continued negotiations for a partnership between LarrainVial, a financial services company in Chile, and Edinburgh-based investment manager Aubrey Capital Management has resulted in LVCC, a division of LarrainVial, purchasing a 25% share in Aubrey.
Both companies will gain from the exchange of financial knowledge and distribution networks.
LarrainVial and Aubrey’s partnership has grown over the course of several years due to a shared interest in the changing environment for independent investment firms that oversee active strategies.
Additionally, both companies belong to the group of Boutique Asset Managers (GBAM).
The two firms planned their first roadshow in Latin America in January to present LarrainVial’s clientele to Aubrey’s investment team.
Through the relationship, LarrainVial gains access to Aubrey’s wealth of experience investing in Latin America, while Aubrey’s investment team, which includes founding partners Andrew Dalrymple and Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn, utilises the collective expertise of both parties.
Aubrey has remained a company that is predominantly owned by its employees, with its founders and employee shareholders still playing significant roles in the company.
The company still has its main office in Edinburgh and another location in London.
Andrew Ward, chief executive officer of Aubrey Capital Management, commented: “The formalised collaboration with LarrainVial marks an exciting development for Aubrey. We are pleased to partner with a respected global business and a leader in the Latin American financial sector. This relationship deepens our investment research capabilities and broadens our existing distribution network, as well as creating opportunities for further synergies across both businesses.”
Ladislao Larrain, chief executive officer of LarrainVial Asset Management, added: “The LarrainVial Group is delighted to formalise our partnership with Aubrey Capital Management, a renowned firm in the global investment industry. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to combine our expertise and resources, paving the way for innovative investment solutions and sustainable growth. We are confident that by leveraging our complementary strengths, we will create significant value for our stakeholders and seize many new opportunities together.”