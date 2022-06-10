Kudu Investment picks minority stake in emerging markets investment firm

Kudu Investment Management has acquired an undisclosed minority interest in Greenwich-headquartered emerging markets investment firm Gramercy Funds Management.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1998, Gramercy oversees around $5.4bn for its clients in emerging market strategies including private credit, public credit, multi-asset, and special situations.

The firm operates lending platforms in Peru, Turkey, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and pan-Africa and has offices in Buenos Aires, London, and Mexico City.

Gramercy is led by founder, managing partner and CIO Robert Koenigsberger and senior partner and COO Scott Seaman,

The firm plans to use a major portion of the proceeds to reinvest into its investment strategies.

Commenting on the deal, Koenigsberger said: “This transaction will allow us to infuse additional capital into our investment strategies as well as bolster our balance sheet at an opportune time for the firm and our investors.

“In doing so, we strengthen our bond with limited partners as more of our capital will be working alongside theirs as we pursue a broader range of attractive investment opportunities.”

New York-based Kudu is an independent provider of permanent capital solutions to asset and wealth managers.

Since 2018, the firm has taken minority stakes in 18 asset and wealth managers spread across the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

Kudu’s affiliated asset and wealth managers are said to collectively invest more than $70bn on behalf of individual and institutional investors in traditional and alternative strategies and market segments.

Commenting on the latest deal, Kudu CEO Rob Jakacki said: “Kudu continues to seek out specialised, high-quality active asset and wealth managers worldwide, and we’re thrilled to add the market-leading Gramercy team to our portfolio of partner firms.”