Ruchir Swarup has been recruited as KKR’s partner and chief information officer, effective immediately. Swarup’s responsibilities will include guiding KKR’s technology strategy and vision.
Swarup, who operates in New York, will manage the firm’s efforts to embrace new technologies and grow existing ones in order to generate efficiency and minimise risk throughout the organisation.
Significant expertise in investing technologies in both public and private sectors is brought by Swarup.
He was chief technology officer (CTO) at Addepar, a renowned software and data platform designed specifically for professional wealth, investment, and asset management organisations, before joining KKR.
During his time at Addepar, Swarup spearheaded the global expansion of R&D, created, and executed a cogent product and platform strategy, and found fresh acquisition prospects to broaden the company’s product line.
Ryan Stork, chief operating officer of KKR stated: “Technology remains critical to protecting the firm and supporting us in efficiently scaling our businesses. As a technology veteran with nearly three decades of industry experience, Ruchir will build upon the foundation our team has created and help deepen connectivity across the firm. We are delighted to welcome Ruchir to KKR and look forward to leveraging his experience and exceptional management skills as we continue to advance our technology capabilities.”
“I am honored to join KKR at a key moment in the firm’s growth,” added Swarup.
“KKR has an incredible reputation for innovation, and I look forward to working alongside the firm’s leadership team to drive new and transformative initiatives with a world-class technology team.”
Before joining Addepar, Swarup worked with BlackRock for almost two decades in a variety of senior positions in technology in the United States and Asia.
Previously, he served as the global head of the Aladdin Product Group, overseeing business operations and enterprise systems, and managing director.
This covered the creation of all post-trade capabilities, regulatory compliance, client experience, and enterprise operations technology.
Additionally, Swarup played a major role in developing BlackRock‘s middle- and back-office technology strategy on Aladdin, an end-to-end portfolio management system that brought together extensive investment tools and risk analytics on a single platform.
In addition, he was on the global operating committee of BlackRock.