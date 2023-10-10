With its main office in New York, and its new one in Manhattan, Kingswood US has lately seen substantial expansion within its investment banking business, through Kingswood Investments, a branch of Kingswood Capital Partners.

Kingswood US serves more than 200 financial planners via its Kingswood Wealth Advisors (KWA) brand.

As Kingswood continues to fortify its position in one of the most prominent financial centres in the world, this expansion represents a significant moment for the company.

The new office is situated in the refined Tower56 office complex at Park Avenue and 56th Street.

With its combination of open work areas, individual offices, and conference rooms, the location is ideal for the investment banking team.

Furthermore, the workplace will enable smooth client interactions and stimulate teamwork and innovation among Kingswood’s highly skilled staff.

This growth strategy fits with Kingswood’s objective to offering increased, complete in-house investment banking and capital market capabilities because of its convenient access to important financial institutions and illustrious corporate clients.

Kingswood Investments works to build and increase the value of mid-market companies by giving them access to funds and industry-relevant resources.

To help the company’s wealth management operation in South Florida, Kingswood has constructed an additional office in Boca Raton, Florida.

Michael Nessim, CEO, president, and managing partner of Kingswood US, stated: “Our continued growth has positioned our firm to provide a wider range of services to our clients and attract best-in-class advisors and investment bankers. Even in an age of remote working opportunities, we knew we needed an office space in the city center that matched our recent expansion and plans. These new offices provide us with the best physical platform for the future, as we build out an ideal base serving clients in New York and beyond.”