According to InvestmentNews, the two industry veterans have been hired for the senior positions by the Kingswood US division.

Kingswood is a global network of independent wealth management companies that manages more than $13bn in client assets.

The high-producing team of the company concentrates on providing financing to midmarket enterprises that are, to various degrees, going through operational, financial, or market-driven change.

Senior members have successfully headed private equity firms, and the group’s professionals have an average of 20 years of experience in investment banking.

Michael Nessim, CEO, president and managing partner of Kingswood U.S., said in a statement: “Under Edward’s and Ariel’s experienced and steady leadership, Kingswood Investments will take advantage of opportunities to offer a new type of investment banking service to clients, while greatly adding to the overall growth of our organization. Higher growth allows us to invest more across Kingswood to position the firm for future growth.”

They consist of a Boca Raton, Florida, team directed by Brian Herman and an Austin, Texas, SPAC advisory team.

Kingswood’s investment banking division in New York, Florida, and Texas is strengthened by the team expansion.

Kingwood Investments’ staff will concentrate on three major verticals: healthcare, technology, and natural resources and energy, while it will be open to exploring any industry where there is a good opportunity.

Nessim added: “Having a capital markets division in-house gives our financial advisors a unique opportunity to access high-quality transactions to create value for their clients. The synergies are terrific. Banking creates products that retail advisors can offer their clients. These liquid offerings, sold by prospectus, may be more appropriate for certain clients than highly structured and often illiquid alternative investments. Aligning these solutions with our advisors and their clients is another reason we ensure our deals are well structured and positioned to perform in the long run.”