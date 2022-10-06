KFH–Bahrain introduces new digital wealth management platform

KFHB Wealth seeks to address the demand for digitised wealth management experience. Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

Kuwait Finance House (KFH)–Bahrain has rolled out a new digital wealth management platform called KFHB Wealth.

The new solution is designed to consolidate the investment and banking activities for the bank’s high-net-worth customers, reported TradeArabia.

It seeks to address the increasing demand for improved, digitised wealth management experience in the region.

KFHB Wealth comprises a mobile application and a web portal. It has been developed to help the users to handle their investments and receive portfolio updates on a dashboard.

The users can also check their position reports as well as estimate their zakah and perform several banking-related activities from across the globe at their own convenience.

Using the platform, bank will be able to provide its clients with improved investing opportunities that are based on user workflows and customer interface.

With KFHB Wealth, KFH-Bahrain aims to bolster its position as a key Shariah compliant wealth management firm in Bahrain.

KFH–Bahrain head of wealth management and private banking Rashid Alkhan said: “Digital transformation in the financial services industry has become increasingly indispensable for all customer segments globally.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our tailor-made digital Wealth Management Platform which will enhance our customers’ overall user experience and digital journey.

“The application is unique as our valued clients will now be able to carry-out both their banking services as well as manage their investment portfolio on a single platform.”

Alkhan also highlighted: “We are already working on upcoming releases which will include additional personalised investment solutions that will further enhance our customers’ overall portfolio management.”