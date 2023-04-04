Kashet, a Swiss-UK premium digital finance services company, has raised CHF6.2m in capital to support its growth and expansion plans.

The company is committed to provide customers and private bank clients with a membership-based financial solution app.

Kashet is developing a highly service-oriented solution for clients in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and throughout Europe.

It is led by banking, technology, and service sector titans such as Bank of America and UBS‘s Alex Wilmot-Sitwell, the Bank of England’s Andrew Brookes, and global executives Gary Steel and Jacob Waehrens.

Kashet will respond to its customers’ global financial complexities by providing a comprehensive range of cards, foreign currency, domestic and international payments, and access to digital currencies within Swiss law.

The key objective of Kashets is to assist private banks in Europe who require access to digital technology solutions, while also offering efficient services on which clients can rely.

Trifork Labs, the Copenhagen technology accelerator that participated in the fundraising, has a track record of success with creative start-ups such as Chainanalysis, which was valued at $8.9bn in 2022.

According to Joern Larson, founder, and CEO of Trifork, “Kashet is an exceptional digital solution, combining traditional finance know-how with explosive digital expertise. It provides internationally mobile clients with real-time agility, speed, and verification for banking and monetary transactions, going beyond what traditional private banks can offer.”

Chris Jones, Kashet’s co-founder and Joint CEO, emphasised the company’s driving concept: “We are thinking beyond banking and focused on creating exceptional financial services that people trust and love to use. We intend to provide personalised experiences for clients. The company plans to partner with private banks across Europe that need access to ground-breaking technology solutions.”

Due to its strong governance approach and wide-ranging global perspective, Kashet will be a company to watch in the coming months. This puts it in a good position to have a significant impact on the UK and European FinTech sectors.