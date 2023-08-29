Adrien Genecand.

Julius Baer is going to build a new team of managers in Geneva for local entrepreneurs and executives to deliver a specific product suited to these clients’ needs.

Adrien Genecand will lead the group when he starts working at Julius Baer on 1 September 2023.

On October 1, 2023, senior relationship manager Xavier Rival will be joining the team at Julius Baer, along with relationship managers Oceane Levamis and Alexis de Haynin.

Xavier Rival, senior relationship manager and deputy team head.

Genecand joined UBS in 2002 and worked there in a variety of capacities, including most recently as a senior client relationship manager for Swiss ultra-high net worth clients in Geneva.

He is a CWMA, or certified wealth management advisor.

Adrien Genecand was additionally elected to the Geneva City Council, where he served from 2007 to 2018. He has participated actively in the Geneva Parliament since 2018.

Rival worked as a client adviser for Swiss clients at UBS in Geneva for the previous 16 years. He had previously worked as a financial analyst at Banque de France and in risk management roles for JP Morgan.

In addition, Haynin joins from UBS, where he spent over ten years managing relationships with clients who were solicitors, notaries, and fiduciaries.

With prior employment at Gonet and UBS, Oceane Levamis has a strong history in providing clients with advice and customised solutions.

Sacha Bodenehr, market head Geneva and branch manager Geneva, Julius Baer, said: “We are delighted to welcome these proven professionals to our new team in Geneva. With their backgrounds, experiences, and networks, they are well placed to further extend and successfully develop our services to local entrepreneurs, executives, and wealthy families in Geneva. Following the launch of a real estate brokerage offering in the Geneva region in spring 2023, this is the next step in strengthening our local presence for the benefit of our clients.”