Julius Baer’s new real estate brokerage service in Geneva will cater to private residential real estate sector. Credit: Ronnie Schmutz on Unsplash.

Swiss private bank Julius Baer has announced the launch of its real estate brokerage service in Geneva, one of the key real estate markets in Switzerland.

The new service will cater to private and commercial investment properties along with private residential real estate sector.

The bank’s Geneva-based real estate services subsidiary Kuoni Mueller & Partner (KM&P) will be responsible for offering the new service in the region.

Damien Carénini will head the investment brokerage business of the new service, while Peggy Robillard has been hired supervise the residential brokerage business.

Julius Baer global head real estate Roman Graf said: “We are delighted that Julius Baer’s subsidiary KM&P is establishing a presence in Geneva with two very competent brokers, Damien and Peggy.

“With our expansion into French-speaking Switzerland, we are implementing what we announced in 2021 when KM&P became part of the Julius Baer Group, acknowledging the importance of real estate as an asset class.”

KM&P primarily focuses on providing brokerage solutions to various sectors, such as private and commercial real estate investment as well as private residential real estate, property management, among others.

Julius Baer head of the Geneva domestic business Sacha Bodenehr said: “These new real estate brokerage capabilities will add value for our local clients and further strengthen Julius Baer’s offering in Geneva.”

The latest development comes shortly after a Bloomberg report that said Julius Baer is considering a plan to strengthen its wealth business in India.