The following individuals will serve on the executive boards of Julius Baer group and bank Julius Baer & Co.:

Philipp Rickenbacher, chief executive officer

Nic Dreckmann, chief operating officer & deputy chief executive officer

Regions and clients:

Sonia Gössi, Switzerland & Europe

Carlos Recoder Miralles, Americas & Iberia

Rahul Malhotra, emerging markets

Jimmy Lee, Asia

Thomas Frauenlob, intermediaries & family offices

Sandra Niethen, client strategy & experience

Products and solutions:

Luigi Vignola, markets

Yves Bonzon, investment & wealth management solutions, chief investment officer

Nicolas de Skowronski, investment & wealth management solutions, wealth management Solutions

Strategy, stakeholder relations, and corporate functions:

Evie Kostakis, chief financial officer

Guido Ruoss, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs

Oliver Bartholet, chief risk officer

Christoph Hiestand, group general counsel

The modifications to the regional organisation will bring the Group’s franchise closer than ever to its customers and their demands.

Client Strategy & Experience, a newly developed division, will establish international standards in client service while offering assistance, segment management, marketing, and front-line risk management for all Regions.

The redesigned leadership structure further emphasises the importance of people and culture in Julius Baer’s ‘FOCUS – SCALE – INNOVATE’ strategy with the inclusion of human resources on the executive board.

Commenting on the changes, CEO Philipp Rickenbacher stated: “Creating value for our clients and stakeholders is at the heart of our purpose – it is the key to our success. Our organisational structure and freshly composed leadership team, with its blend of in-house and new talent, will create the momentum and continuity needed to achieve our targets. It is also the optimal structure to fuel Julius Baer’s ability to capitalise on the growth opportunities in the wealth management industry.”

Additional changes starting in 2024

Yves Robert-Charrue has decided to depart the group at the beginning of 2024 and will thereby stand down from the executive board.

Beatriz Sanchez will also leave the executive board, reflecting her desire to forgo operational responsibility, and will take on a strategic position as Chair of Americas at Julius Baer in January 2024.

Introductions on new executive board members, including positions and responsibilities

Gössi, Switzerland & Europe: will be joining Julius Baer on 1 January 2024, from UBS, where she served as sector head wealth management Europe International North. While there, she performed client-facing roles in wealth management in addition to a variety of risk control and risk management jobs.

Miralles, Americas & Iberia: currently head Western, Northern Europe & Luxembourg at Julius Baer, joined the Group in 2016 from Credit Suisse, where he began his private banking career in 1997 and most recently held the position of head private banking Western Europe.

Malhotra, emerging markets: he is in charge of Julius Baer’s Global India franchise (onshore and non-resident), Japan, and Asian clients served out of Switzerland and Japan. In 2021, he made his transition from J.P. Morgan. In order to better serve these emerging areas, Malhotra will be located in Dubai.

Frauenlob, intermediaries & family offices: will join on 1 April 2024 from UBS. He formerly oversaw their ultra-high net-worth division and Swiss Global Family Office while serving as the head of UBS’s global financial intermediaries’ business. Following positions in the institutional business of Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, Frauenlob joined UBS in 2010 as head equities Switzerland.

Niethen, client strategy & experience: she is Julius Baer’s chief of staff and head of strategy, a position she occupied since 2020. Her nearly 20-year financial services career includes senior positions in private wealth and asset management, as well as worldwide client-facing, strategy development, and sales management responsibilities at Deutsche Bank and DWS.

Ruoss, chief human resources officer & corporate affairs: has served as Julius Baer’s global head of human resources. In the bank’s investment solutions division, he was formerly in charge of business and product management. After working in asset management and alternative investments for a while, he joined Julius Bär in 2008.

Hiestand, group general counsel: has been employed with Julius Baer since 2001 and has been in his current position since 2009. He previously held legal positions in Switzerland and Germany before joining the bank.