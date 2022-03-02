Julius Baer International moves London HQ

UK assets under management

Julius Baer International has announced it will relocate its London headquarters from the start of 2023.

The new HQ, based in Greville St, will be 27,000 sq ft over six floors and fully dedicated to Julius Baer International’s London operations.

Design specialist HLW was chosen to strengthen the digital function of the building to support connectivity between local and international employees.

Also, thanks to hybrid working, Julius Baer International reduced its space by one third and decreased its carbon footprint.

In addition, the build will look to support social good by creating value beyond wealth. This includes a dedicated space to support Hatton Garden’s jewellery community with a Silversmith workshop.

David Durlacher, CEO, Julius Baer International said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has irreversibly altered the way in which we live and work and as such, I believe our office spaces will become even more critical to engagement, creativity and productivity. As a people-centric business, our new office will play an important part in the next stage of our firm’s rich history in London as we look to create a hybrid working environment that supports the creativity of our team whilst also addressing the needs of our clients.

“Establishing our own dedicated office in a progressive and innovative area between the Tech Industry in Shoreditch and Financial Services in the City will also allow us to grow our position in the market, as well as benefit from the range of infrastructural developments currently taking place in Farringdon. This move underscores both Julius Baer International’s commitment to the UK and the wealth of opportunity we continue to see here.”

