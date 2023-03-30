Julius Baer has appointed Marco Parroni as Chief Marketing Officer and Antje Hembd as Head of Global Brand Partnerships and Sponsoring.

The bank’s current Head of Global Brand Partnerships and Sponsoring, Marco Parroni, has been named Chief Marketing Officer.

In this new role, he will be responsible for the consistency and efficiency of marketing initiatives in Julius Baer’s markets, working directly with regional teams and their marketing units.

Parroni will assist them in further integrating their activation approach with Julius Baer’s global brand positioning and communication.

Marco Parroni joined Julius Baer in 2013 following a 25-year career in the automobile business with well-known brands such as Ferrari and Fiat Chrysler.

He was key in expanding Julius Baer’s sponsorship portfolio and developing a worldwide brand ecosystem focused on the expression of innovation and advancement.

Antje Hembd will take over as Head of Global Brand Partnerships and Sponsoring, succeeding Marco.

Since joining Julius Baer in 2016, Antje has fostered a solid partnership with all brand partners and has been in charge of the successful development of many of its international sponsored platforms, such as Formula E and the Champions Chess Tour.

Larissa Alghisi Rubner, Chief Communications Officer at Julius Baer, said: “These appointments reaffirm our commitment to effective brand building in our key markets. Together with our colleagues across the company, we have firmly established Julius Baer as the strongest brand in wealth management – a promise to our clients and stakeholders that we are firmly determined to keep.”

The Julius Baer Group is considering boosting up its hiring efforts in Asia as China resumes the process of opening its border for commerce.