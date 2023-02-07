Swiss banking group Julius Baer has launched a marketing campaign targeting HNWIs and UHNWIs across the world.

With the tagline ‘How we invest today is how we live tomorrow’, the campaign aims to show Julius Baer inspiring clients to make the best of opportunities. In addition, it acts as an introduction to its wealth management services across wealth planning, investing, and financing.

The goal of the campaign is to generate brand visibility and awareness in key markets for Julius Baer. Furthermore, it hopes to frame itself as a personal, forward-thinking, and trusted wealth manager.

This multimedia approach targets HNWIs and UHNWIs globally and showcases the bank’s purpose of creating value beyond wealth.

Larissa Alghisi Rubner, chief communications officer at Julius Baer, said: “The campaign ‘How we invest today is how we live tomorrow’ captures a positive and very human sentiment: everyone is an investor in a better future. And our role as a wealth manager is to inspire our clients to act today, in a way that allows them to create their future and achieve what matters most to them. This spirit resonates across cultures and generations, and we will transport the same attitude across channels and brand communication activities.”

The campaign will air on selected premium and financial channels throughout 2023 and digital media will ensure targeted all-year visibility as well. It was designed and produced with the support of ‘Zum goldenen Hirschen’, an independent agency.

On February 2 2023, Julius Baer Group posted net profit attributable to shareholders of CHF950m ($1.05bn) for 2022, a decline 12% from CHF1.08bn a year ago.

The dip in profits was triggered by challenging market environment, the Swiss wealth manger said in its press statement.

The group’s asset under management (AuM) slipped 12% to CHF424bn from CHF481bn due to substantial corrections in stock and bond markets across the globe.