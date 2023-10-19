In order to help the company’s growth in the North East, Julius Baer International (JBI) has announced the creation of a new office in Newcastle as well as the appointments of three new employees.
The office is situated in the city core on Hood Street.
David Durlacher, CEO, Julius Baer International commented: “While we have had a presence in the North East for over five years, the opening of our new office is a clear signal of our commitment to the region and the UK. Growing our footprint into Newcastle provides our clients with unrivalled local knowledge combined with global insight. Even in a challenging economic environment, we continue to be committed to serving and growing our presence across the UK.”
Furthermore, Simon Patterson and Chris Shearsmith of JBI’s North East team will be joining the new employees.
Hires joining Julius Baer in Newcastle:
- Having worked with entrepreneurs, companies, and families in the Northeast for over 33 years, Aidan Dunstan, a relationship manager from UBS, joins the team. Dunstan concentrated on helping his high-net-worth clients at UBS achieve their future financial objectives and contributes a great deal of local knowledge. His start date with JBI was 25 September 2023.
- With over 33 years of expertise, Alison Lander is a specialist in offering high-net-worth clients comprehensive wealth management solutions in the field of private banking in Newcastle. She also joins from UBS as a relationship manager, starting on 2 October 2023.
- Stacey Kirby joins the position with over two decades of expertise in private banking and asset management. She also started on 2 October 2023, and is located in Newcastle. Her role is assistant relationship manager. In Kirby’s prior position at UBS, she assisted wealthy families in the North East.
Durlacher continued: “Aidan, Alison and Stacey all bring extensive local knowledge and experience of the private banking and wealth management market in the North East. The business has a clear mission to invest across the UK and hire the best talent to provide a market-leading service for our clients. We’re thrilled to have them join and represent the best of wealth management in the UK.”
