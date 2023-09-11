Riccardo Corziani

Ricccardo Corzani has been appointed as head of a new group and new market head for Italy at Julius Baer.

Corzani will report to Ettore Bonsignore, sub region head Italy and Ticino.

He joined Julius Baer from Credit Suisse, where he spent seven years. Since 2019, he covered the role of head of Italy International & Monaco in the international wealth division. Prior to that, he spent nine years at UBS covering the Turkish and Italian markets in Zurich and Lugano.

In addition, Corzani joined with two teams reporting to him, one in Lugano and one in Zurich. Matteo Chiappara started as head of the Lugano team and Nicola Ballabio as head of the Zurich-based team.

Furthermore, several relationship managers will join each team.

Bonsignore said: “We are delighted to welcome Riccardo, Matteo and Nicola and their new team members. They all bring considerable experience, investment and financial knowledge and a deep understanding of our client needs and the Italian market. I am confident that thanks to the new additions, we are well positioned to provide excellent service to our clientele and to grow further.”

Also, Julius Baer is going to build a new team of managers in Geneva for local entrepreneurs and executives to deliver a specific product suited to these clients’ needs.

Adrien Genecand will lead the group when he starts working at Julius Baer on 1 September 2023.

On October 1, 2023, senior relationship manager Xavier Rival will be joining the team at Julius Baer, along with relationship managers Oceane Levamis and Alexis de Haynin.