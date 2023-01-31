As part of Julius Baer‘s Next initiative, Refik Anadol Studio will create a series of AI multisensory artworks.

The artworks will be based on a large dataset of glacier images from across the globe. AI artist Refik Anadol chose the topic as a symbol of life and the fragility of the world. The first chapter will be presented as an immersive room at the Julius Baer lounge during Art Dubai from 1 March to 5 March 2023.

In addition, Anadol will process a dataset of visual materials from online and institutional archives along with personally collected glacier visuals through machine learning algorithms.

Refik Anadol said: “As an artist creating AI data paintings and sculptures based on nature-themed datasets for almost a decade, I am very excited to be taking my studio’s research to the next level by compiling a comprehensive visual dataset on the glaciers of the world. With this large-scale project and the consequent artwork, we are hoping to not only generate poetic glacier-themed experiences, but to also use our existing AI tools to contribute to glacier research and raise awareness about climate change and rising sea levels.”

In December 2022, Julius Baer launched NEXT, supported by Serpentine, London, as an initiative designed to foster collaboration between forward-thinking artists and institutions committed to new forms of cultural production at the vanguard of scientific research and technological development.