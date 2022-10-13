Julius Baer launches new advisory office in Qatar

Julius Baer’s new advisory office is situated at Tornado Tower in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Lucca Belliboni on Unsplash.

Swiss wealth management group Julius Baer has opened a new advisory office in Doha, Qatar, strengthening its footprint in the Middle East.

Situated at Tornado Tower in Doha, the office is the company’s third advisory branch in the Middle East.

Named Julius Baer (QFC), the new entity was set up after Julius Baer received a licence from the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority.

The office will be headed by Slim Bouker as the CEO.

Julius Baer global head of Middle East and Africa Régis Burger said: “The Middle East represents an important growth region for Julius Baer and is today a key pillar of the Bank’s strategy.

“The expansion into Qatar further demonstrates our ambition and long-term commitment towards these markets. Over many years, Qatar’s story of growth has been impressive.

“I am confident that, with our new Advisory Office in Doha under the leadership of Slim Bouker, we will be very well positioned to bring Julius Baer’s value proposition to this esteemed market.”

Julius Baer entered the Middle East market in 2004. Apart from Doha, the company also has offices in Dubai and Manama.

Earlier in 2022, the company revealed its plans to explore the market of Qatar and hired Slim Bouker to drive the expansion.

Bouker highlighted: “We see the emergence of a new generation of wealth in Qatar and we aim to use our expertise to the benefit of current and future generations of clients.”

In August this year, Julius Baer appointed senior relationship managers Jonathan A. Conner and Thomas E.M. Kloss to bolster its presence in the Middle East and Africa.