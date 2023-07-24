In her role within the Switzerland team, Storiohann will be responsible for a portfolio of JTC clients and trusts. In addition, she will play a key role in driving forward the firm’s growth and business development.

Storiohann holds 25 years of experience in the European and cross-border private client sector and started at Coutts Trustees in Geneva. She then moved with the management to set up a new independent trust company as head of private office services.

Prior to joining JTC, Storiohann worked for Julius Baer where she was a wealth planner.

Iain Johns, Group Head of Private Client Services, JTC, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Helena to our team in Switzerland, which remains a major and strategically important hub for global private wealth structuring. Helena’s deep knowledge of the Swiss market, together with her extensive experience working with international families, will be invaluable as we maintain our focus on delivering a top-quality service and expanding our reputation in the private client space.”

JTC has signed a definitive agreement to acquire TC3 Group Holdings, which trades as South Dakota Trust Company (SDTC) in June 2023.

The deal is worth a maximum consideration of $270m made up of $200m initial consideration of $147m in cash and maximum $53m in new JTC ordinary shares.