JPMorgan Private Bank has added a new group of committed advisers to Edinburgh, increasing its presence in Scotland.
Together with the current Edinburgh-based staff, the new group of committed advisers will offer JPMorgan Private Bank wealth management services to individuals, family offices, charitable organisations, and family foundations throughout Scotland.
Oliver Gregson, region head of JPMorgan Private Bank in the UK, Ireland & Channel Islands said: “This rich local history, when combined with JP Morgan’s global resources will help us deliver unparalleled depth of expertise and capabilities. That means you can call on our specialist teams to help with everything from investing, lending, financial planning, and philanthropy through to corporate transactions and support of operating businesses.”
He continued: “As we continue to deepen our roots across the country, our vision is clear: we are here to grow, to partner and to invest in the people and the communities that make Scotland so unique.”
Khayyam Jumani, team lead and senior client adviser, Scotland, and Northern England, commented: “I firmly believe that to truly understand our clients – from challenges they face to potential opportunities available to them – location and environment is key.
“Scotland has for some time now, been a fast-growing hub for innovation and tech start-ups, attracting global interest and investment. Our dedicated local team strengthen our ability to better serve our clients and businesses across the country.”
Karen De Villiers, managing director and Edinburgh site lead, added: “Over the years, JPMorgan Chase has continued to invest in the local community, and we currently employ nearly 4,000 staff members across our Edinburgh and Glasgow offices.
“We are proud of the diverse footprint we have established and look forward to building our presence even further with our newly strengthened private banking team and looking ahead, with the launch of our new premises in Glasgow city centre in 2024.”
JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an extensive record in Scotland, going as far as 1888. The organisation established a representative office in Edinburgh in 1976, marking the first New York-based bank to do so.
In 1999, JPMorgan opened a big technology center in Glasgow, marking another crucial benchmark in the country’s technological and innovation advancement.
It now houses approximately 2,500 technologists who support multiple lines of business. More recently, the company established a Chase support center in Edinburgh.