JPMorgan rolls out new platform for startups to raise funds

Capital Connect can be used to receive investments for Series A round. Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

JPMorgan Chase has introduced a platform to help startup founders to secure funding for their ventures, reported Reuters.

Called Capital Connect, the new platform seeks to enable startup founders to communicate with venture capital investors and help them with their early-stage financing.

With the platform, JPMorgan expects to accelerate its expansion in the private market segment.

Michael Elanjian, head of the bank’s digital investment banking and digital private markets, is at the helm of Capital Connect, which currently has a team of 125 people.

Through Capital Connect, startup founders can request for investors’ identity and create virtual rooms for data. They can also explore options to trade shares of their companies on a secondary market, added the publication.

In addition, the website can be used to receive investments for Series A round.

In an interview, Elanjian told Reuters: “We’ve seen a secular trend over the last decade is in the growth in private capital, and the private market is here to stay.

“We want to be the one-stop shop for all things private for servicing companies and investors of all sizes.”

Proliferation of firms supported by venture capital investors in the last couple of years has led banks to find new ways to help founders and investors with their funding requirements.

According to Elanjian, Capital Connect will be benefitted from JPMorgan’s banking offerings.

Elanjian added: “We believe we can differentiate ourselves in the venture market by building a scalable digital platform, paired with the expertise, data, and relationships of our investment and private bank.” Furthermore, Capital Connect might help the bank to digitalise other services, such as the investment banking unit, stated Elanjian.