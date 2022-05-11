J.P. Morgan launches new data platform for institutional investors

J.P. Morgan’s Securities Services business has launched a platform to provide comprehensive data management and reporting solution for institutional investors.

Dubbed Fusion by J.P. Morgan, the platform will enable clients to integrate and combine data from multiple sources into a single data model.

It is expected to help users access timely analysis and insights while allowing them to benefit from reduced costs and expanded scope.

The platform will bring together “rich, high quality data” and a governance framework that can be utilised consistently across the investment lifecycle, J.P. Morgan said in a statement.

Related

J.P. Morgan Securities Services global head Teresa Heitsenrether said: “Data management is a key strategic focus for our clients and we are committed to supporting them on their data journey.

“We’ve established a dedicated Data Solutions business within Securities Services led by industry experts, and through Fusion, we are developing a differentiated, cloud-native platform to help clients manage and leverage their data in a scalable, efficient way.”

The open data architecture of Fusion is designed to enable streamlined distribution. The platform will combine position and transaction details with client data, in addition to data from third-party vendors and partners.

Additionally, Fusion’s single data model allows clients to extend the scale of their data and query the significant details using analytics tools to support decision-making.

Using APIs, the platform will offer clients access to a web-based data catalogue to browse and discover data that is immediately usable.

Fusion clients will be also offered access to content generated by J.P. Morgan’s Global Research and Markets franchise.

J.P. Morgan Securities Services head of Data Solutions Gerard Francis said: “We are designing Fusion to remove the friction and make data instantly usable for our clients. By partnering with leading industry providers, we are streamlining the data onboarding process, enabling clients to browse, visualise and access their data in the cloud or directly within their own applications.”

Last Year, J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched JP Morgan Private Capital, a platform designed to offer customised solutions for early and growth stage companies across the capital structure.