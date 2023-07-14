The JPMorgan solution’s technology-enabled normalisation, management, computation, and screening capabilities will allow investors to quickly extract value from sustainable investment data provided by suppliers.

Fusion has reinvented the sustainable investment process by collaborating with top data providers like Bloomberg, Equileap, FactSet, ISS ESG, MSCI, RepRisk, Revelio Labs, S&P Global, and Sustainalytics.

This has allowed Fusion to provide investors a highly unique and affordable solution.

Fusion’s Sustainable Investment Data Solutions give investors the freedom to monitor, screen, and generate customised indicators using simple-to-use tools, while also enabling quick and seamless access to normalised data across providers.

Fusion speeds up the process of analysis, scoring, stock selection, compliance monitoring, and reporting for investors.

Gerard Francis, head of data solutions, JPMorgan, said: “Data for sustainable investing is particularly challenging given its scale, inconsistency, and incompleteness. We are pleased to work with our providers to deliver a unique and transformative solution for investors. Fusion combines data, technology, and service at scale, to enable investors to extract value in minutes instead of months.”

Eric Moen, head of ESG and climate, MSCI, said: “We are excited to collaborate with J.P. Morgan and have our data products available to clients via Fusion. This provides an opportunity to make our data more easily accessible to sustainable investors.”

Simon MacMahon, global head of ESG products and research, Morningstar Sustainalytics, said: “We are pleased to support J.P. Morgan’s commitment to providing investors with high-quality sustainable investment data via Fusion. With access to industry-leading datasets, including Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Ratings and Low Carbon Transition Ratings, clients can address their most relevant investment risk considerations.”

Important features of Sustainable Investment Data Solutions from JPMorgan include:

Consistency;

Multi hierarchy support;

Custom screening criteria, and

Metric calculation.