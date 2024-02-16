JPMorgan Asset Management has unveiled the 2024 edition of college planning essentials, an educational resource designed to facilitate more fruitful discussions between financial advisers and their customers regarding college investing and saving.
The college planning essentials is a resource that advisers may use to engage clients, dispel common misconceptions about the expense of education, and promote wise saving and investment practices.
It provides simple, compelling charts and data on the most recent and pertinent college planning subjects and is available online.
Tricia Scarlata, head of education savings for JPMogan Asset Management stated: “With this year’s updates to the Federal Aid Application (FAFSA), student loan payments resuming and costs continuing to rise, families will need even more advice in planning for college expenses. Families need a plan, or they run the risk of not saving enough and borrowing too much. College Planning Essentials arms advisers with the content they need to have more helpful client conversations and reflects our commitment to providing the very best information and insights to help them do so.”
The annual handbook offers guidance on navigating the constantly developing environment of college investments:
- Breaks down tuition prices for clients, including rising costs of higher education and what families may expect to pay.
- Addresses the facts of financial aid: what it is, how it works, and why it’s vital to save for expenses not covered by free grants and scholarships.
- Highlights how to get started saving for college: how much to give, when and where to spend, and what tactics might help money operate best.
- Covers crucial revisions to new federal financial aid requirements and the rollover to Roth IRAs.
With an extensive approach to the field of college savings, the handbook is designed to support advisers in promoting educated investment, providing solutions, and strengthening client relationships.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
JPMorgan Asset Management oversees almost $10bn in 529 plan assets for over 325,000 families nationwide.