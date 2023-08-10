Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

In H1 2023, JPMorgan was top for value in M&A and Goldman Sachs led the way in terms of volume, according to the latest Financial Advisers League Table from GlobalData.

JPMorgan advised on $29.8bn worth of M&A in H1 2023. However, Goldman Sachs advised on a total of 15 deals in the same period, which was also second in terms of value with $21.2bn worth of deals.

Barclays finished third in terms of value in H1 2023 with $20.9bn, followed by Jefferies with $17.8bn and Evercore with $17.1bn.

Furthermore, Evercore was second in terms of volume with 15 deals, followed by Piper Sandler (12), Rothschild & Co (12) and Houlihan Lokey with (12).

Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst at GlobalData, commented: “Apart from leading by volume, Goldman Sachs was among the only three advisers with more than $20bn in total deal value in H1 2023. It advised on four billion-dollar deals*, which also included one mega deal valued more than $10bn. Involvement in such big-ticket deals helped Goldman Sachs occupy the second position by value as well.

“Meanwhile, JPMorgan, which led the chart by value, advised on seven billion-dollar deals* that also included a mega deal valued more than $10bn. In fact, JPMorgan was shy of around $200m only from hitting $30bn in total deal value in H1 2023.”

*Deal value ≥ $1 billion